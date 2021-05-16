BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Consumer Edge raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.