Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VBI Vaccines in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 191,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 124,818 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

