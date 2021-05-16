RumbleON (RMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts expect RumbleON to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. RumbleON has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $64.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

