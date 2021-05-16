PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:PCT opened at $12.43 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCT. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

