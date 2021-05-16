Hycroft Mining (HYMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Hycroft Mining to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Hycroft Mining to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HYMC opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $16.17.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $70,389.00. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $65,557.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 466,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,304 over the last 90 days.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

