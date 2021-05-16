Hanesbrands Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanesbrands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.18 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

