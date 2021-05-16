Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPB. TD Securities upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.28.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

TSE:SPB opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.21. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.