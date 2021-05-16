STEP Energy Services’ (STEP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$92.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

