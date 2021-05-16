TD Securities Increases Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target to C$68.00

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target lifted by TD Securities to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at C$66.57 on Wednesday. Domtar has a one year low of C$25.29 and a one year high of C$67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.8499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

