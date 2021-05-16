Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.70 to C$3.05 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark upgraded Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.29.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$579.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.77. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.35.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. Analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

