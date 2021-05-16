Comparing Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) & America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vroom and America’s Car-Mart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61 America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vroom currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.68%. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus price target of $154.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vroom and America’s Car-Mart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart $744.61 million 1.36 $51.34 million $7.39 20.78

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart 7.90% 19.84% 9.36%

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Vroom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

