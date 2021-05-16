Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of MATW stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

