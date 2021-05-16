Compass Group’s (CPG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,288.53 ($16.83).

Get Compass Group alerts:

CPG opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,550.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,439.04. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a market capitalization of £27.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.