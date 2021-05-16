SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions.

SPXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

SPXC stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. SPX has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SPX by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPX by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 513,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

