Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

PFSI stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,556,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,503,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,429,079.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,375,447 shares of company stock worth $84,870,027 and sold 441,660 shares worth $26,745,312. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.