Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issued By William Blair

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $456.41 million, a P/E ratio of 169.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $40,826.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.