Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $45.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jamf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of JAMF opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $300,599.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,847 shares of company stock valued at $13,913,016 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

