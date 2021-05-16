F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSTX. William Blair began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. F-star Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.