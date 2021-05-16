Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Trex Company, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $104.69 on Friday. Trex has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

