Verra Mobility (VRRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

