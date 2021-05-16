Arcimoto (FUV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. On average, analysts expect Arcimoto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $289.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.