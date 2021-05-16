The Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect The Lion Electric to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NYSE LEV opened at $15.09 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

