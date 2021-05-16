Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

