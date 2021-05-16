Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Raised to $29.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

NYSE:TDS opened at $25.72 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

