Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Raised to $29.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.
NYSE:TDS opened at $25.72 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.
