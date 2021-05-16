Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €15.00 Price Target

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.80 ($28.00).

Shares of ETR:CCAP opened at €11.38 ($13.39) on Friday. CORESTATE Capital has a 12-month low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 12-month high of €24.24 ($28.52). The company has a market capitalization of $292.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of €13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

