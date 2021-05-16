AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 191.67% from the company’s current price.

AVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AVRO stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $400.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth $102,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 60.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AVROBIO by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

