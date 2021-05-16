UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,514.50 ($19.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 15.47 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,543.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,380.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.61 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.