Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Financial Review

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Match Group and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Zhihu 0 0 2 0 3.00

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $153.26, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 97.75%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Match Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Zhihu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.04 $431.13 million $4.53 31.39 Zhihu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Zhihu N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Match Group beats Zhihu on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

