Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.42 million.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. 301,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.58.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

