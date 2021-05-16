Titan Medical (TMDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Titan Medical to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMDI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

