Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.34) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

