Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report sales of $183.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.80 million to $190.00 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $190.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $756.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $817.72 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,488.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.