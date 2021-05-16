ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NDRA stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

