International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Game Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

IGT stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 362,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 124,913 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

