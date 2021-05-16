The Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

NYSE:BNS opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

