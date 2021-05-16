Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

