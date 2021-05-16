Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.86). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $655.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at $26,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $8,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 663,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $4,649,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

