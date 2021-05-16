BP (NYSE:BP) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.24.

NYSE:BP opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

