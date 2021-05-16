OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OSW opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

