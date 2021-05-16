UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,023 ($13.37) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 990.20 ($12.94).

Shares of LON UDG opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.39) on Wednesday. UDG Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,037 ($13.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 841.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 793.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 38.97.

In other news, insider Shane Cooke acquired 12,500 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £95,250 ($124,444.73). Also, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

