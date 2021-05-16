Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after buying an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

