Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Issued By Wedbush

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for fuboTV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

NYSE FUBO opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

