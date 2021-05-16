NCC Group (LON:NCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $309.21

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 309.21 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 303.11 ($3.96), with a volume of 136054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

NCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £827.49 million and a P/E ratio of 65.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.33.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.