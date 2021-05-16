Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.50

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.