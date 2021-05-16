Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $18.12. Humanigen shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 8,017 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,611. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,314.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 253,184 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

