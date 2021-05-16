Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.40

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.40 and last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $25,562,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $20,466,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after buying an additional 243,580 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

