DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Up to $29.14

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.14, but opened at $30.89. DermTech shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 9,439 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $970.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $20,139,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 8.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $5,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

