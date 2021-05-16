Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €219.85 ($258.64).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €216.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €201.15.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

