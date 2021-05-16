Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €219.85 ($258.64).

FRA ALV opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €216.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €201.15.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

