Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.26 ($32.07).

ETR SZG opened at €27.04 ($31.81) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.99. Salzgitter has a one year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a one year high of €29.46 ($34.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

